Person dies in pool at Toronto home during major heat wave

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One person has died after apparently drowning in a pool at a Toronto home during Thursday’s heat wave.

Toronto police said they were called to a medical incident around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Don Mills and York Mills roads.

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Officers were told someone was unresponsive in a pool.

When first responders arrived, they removed the victim from the water and tried life-saving measures. The person was taken to hospital, but was pronounced deceased.

Toronto is in the middle of an orange heat warning with sustained temperatures in the 30s, hitting more than 40 C on the humidex.

“No further information will be provided at this time,” a Toronto police spokesperson said. “If this incident turns out to be criminal in nature, more information will be released.”