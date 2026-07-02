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Canada

N.S. boating accident leaves 1 man dead, another missing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
FILE - First responders, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), responded to the incident at around 4:45 p.m. on Canada Day. View image in full screen
FILE - First responders, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), responded to the incident at around 4:45 p.m. on Canada Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
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A 70-year-old man has died in a Canada Day boating accident on Aylesford Lake in Nova Scotia’s Kings County, RCMP say, while the search continues for a second missing boater.

First responders, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), responded to the incident at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

It was reported that people had been ejected from a boat on the lake.

“Officers learned five men from Kings County were in a boat when two passengers were thrown from the vessel as the surface conditions of the water changed,” RCMP said in a release.

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According to police, the 70-year-old man, who was from Aylesford, N.S., was found in the water by a separate and uninvolved boater. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon, the search continues for the second passenger who was thrown from the boat.

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“Search efforts are ongoing to locate the other person, a 58-year-old man from Aylesford. JRCC, Valley Ground Search and Rescue, and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) are engaged in addition to the Nova Scotia RCMP Underwater Recovery Team,” RCMP said.

“There will be a significant presence of police and first-responders in the area around Aylesford Lake as this investigation continues.”

Police say the three other men on the boat were uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.

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