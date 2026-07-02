Man, 24, killed in boating incident near Nova Scotia’s Oak Island

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RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County are investigating a fatal boating incident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

Police say first responders were called at approximately 10:40 p.m. on June 30 to a report of a person who had been ejected from a boat.

“Officers learned five people were on a boat that ran aground near Oak Island, off the shore of Wallace Bay. One of the passengers, a 24-year-old Wallace man, was thrown from the vessel and had life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

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“Fire services transported the man to the wharf in Wallace where he was pronounced deceased.”

RCMP say the 19-year-old man who was operating the boat was arrested, but has been released pending further investigation.

That investigation involves the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard.

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Meanwhile, RCMP in Kings County are also investigating a fatal incident where two passengers were ejected from a boat on Aylesford Lake on July 1. A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The body of the second passenger, a 58-year-old local man, was found the next day.