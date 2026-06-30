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Politics

Saskatchewan ends fiscal year with $947-million deficit, expenses in health care up

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2026 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Finance Minister breaks down 2026 budget featuring no tax hikes'
Finance Minister breaks down 2026 budget featuring no tax hikes
WATCH: Finance Minister breaks down 2026 budget featuring no tax hikes – Mar 19, 2026
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Saskatchewan’s government is ending the last fiscal year deep in the red.

The province’s year-end public accounts show Saskatchewan is to post a $947-million deficit for the 2025-26 year.

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It’s a major swing from the $12-million surplus the province had initially projected.

The province says more spending in health care and other areas pushed it into a deficit.

Finance Minister Jim Reiter says he plans to work on reducing expenses while providing affordability relief.

The province’s net debt has increased by $1.5 billion, but Reiter says Saskatchewan continues to have a strong credit rating.

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