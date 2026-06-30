Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo celebrates Canada-Germany ties

By Angela Capobianco & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 3:58 pm
2 min read
Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo View image in full screen
This year, the show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Canadian and German diplomatic relations after the Second World War. File/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo kicks off this week, and is marking some significant milestones for Canada’s military history.

The Maritime tradition has invited performers from around the world since 1979.

This year, the show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Canadian and German diplomatic relations after the Second World War.

“Our German friends have brought a very large group over this year to help commemorate that anniversary,” said Scott Long, the tattoo’s executive producer and managing director.

“So we’re looking forward to seeing the German participation in the show.”

The band from Germany has brought an orchestra of almost 100 musicians, as well as a drill team.

“We are closer than ever now — politically, economically, militarily. And also … people-to-people contacts,” said Lt. Col. Reinhard Kiauka, Bundeswehr Ceremonial Band’s music director.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia and Belgium will also be showcasing their military musical might.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the focus will be on the Royal Military College of Canada as it marks its 150th anniversary, as well as its first performance in the Halifax tattoo in 37 years.

“There are so many great scenes that are very reflective in nature, but also others that are just celebratory in nature. So you get a really good mix of getting to reflect on what has happened in the past, but also look forward to the future,” said Capt. Samantha Parent, Royal Military College of Canada’s music director.

In addition to military bands, Machine de Cirque from Quebec is bringing an acrobatic flair to the event.

“[This show is about] what we can learn from the military services as much as what they can learn from the more artistic side of the world and to find an in-between,” said Julie Lavergne from Machine de Cirque.

That idea of blending two worlds and harmony is what Long says makes the tattoo so special.

Story continues below advertisement

“I that it’s really unique how the tattoo uses entertainment to get that message across how important that is for the people that do that, especially now in an increasingly dangerous and divided world,” he said.

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo runs from July 1 to 5 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices