Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo celebrates Canada-Germany ties

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The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo kicks off this week, and is marking some significant milestones for Canada’s military history.

The Maritime tradition has invited performers from around the world since 1979.

This year, the show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Canadian and German diplomatic relations after the Second World War.

“Our German friends have brought a very large group over this year to help commemorate that anniversary,” said Scott Long, the tattoo’s executive producer and managing director.

“So we’re looking forward to seeing the German participation in the show.”

The band from Germany has brought an orchestra of almost 100 musicians, as well as a drill team.

“We are closer than ever now — politically, economically, militarily. And also … people-to-people contacts,” said Lt. Col. Reinhard Kiauka, Bundeswehr Ceremonial Band’s music director.

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Australia and Belgium will also be showcasing their military musical might.

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But the focus will be on the Royal Military College of Canada as it marks its 150th anniversary, as well as its first performance in the Halifax tattoo in 37 years.

“There are so many great scenes that are very reflective in nature, but also others that are just celebratory in nature. So you get a really good mix of getting to reflect on what has happened in the past, but also look forward to the future,” said Capt. Samantha Parent, Royal Military College of Canada’s music director.

In addition to military bands, Machine de Cirque from Quebec is bringing an acrobatic flair to the event.

“[This show is about] what we can learn from the military services as much as what they can learn from the more artistic side of the world and to find an in-between,” said Julie Lavergne from Machine de Cirque.

That idea of blending two worlds and harmony is what Long says makes the tattoo so special.

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“I that it’s really unique how the tattoo uses entertainment to get that message across how important that is for the people that do that, especially now in an increasingly dangerous and divided world,” he said.

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo runs from July 1 to 5 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.