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Crime

Child cyclist, 11, killed in hit and run in Quebec City

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 8:43 am
1 min read
A Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) vehicle seen in Quebec City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) vehicle seen in Quebec City on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
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Police in Quebec City say a child has died while riding their bike after a hit and run between the cyclist and a vehicle.

A 911 call was received at approximately 3:10 p.m. Monday about a collision between the vehicle and the child near the intersection of des Sablonnières Avenue and Raymond Boulevard in the city’s Beauport borough.

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The 11-year-old was taken to hospital. Police later confirmed the child died Monday evening.

A 76-year-old woman was arrested for a hit and run.

The SPVQ has established a security perimeter to preserve the scene and investigators and members of the forensic identification unit are working to reconstruct the events and collect evidence and witness statements.

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