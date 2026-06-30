Child cyclist, 11, killed in hit and run in Quebec City

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Police in Quebec City say a child has died while riding their bike after a hit and run between the cyclist and a vehicle.

A 911 call was received at approximately 3:10 p.m. Monday about a collision between the vehicle and the child near the intersection of des Sablonnières Avenue and Raymond Boulevard in the city’s Beauport borough.

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The 11-year-old was taken to hospital. Police later confirmed the child died Monday evening.

A 76-year-old woman was arrested for a hit and run.

The SPVQ has established a security perimeter to preserve the scene and investigators and members of the forensic identification unit are working to reconstruct the events and collect evidence and witness statements.