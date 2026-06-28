1 dead, 5 injured after 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

One person is dead and five are injured with three in life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday.
Police received word of the crash at McVean Drive and Countryside Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Laurie McCann, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said it appeared one vehicle was driving southbound on McVean Drive and the second was driving eastbound on Countryside Drive.
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“At this time, and through investigation, it does appear that the vehicle that was travelling eastbound had run a red light,” McCann told reporters Sunday.
When the crash occurred, one vehicle ended up in the intersection of the two streets while the second came to a stop on the lawn of someone’s property.
McCann said the passenger of the vehicle travelling on McVean Drive was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver received non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle that was driving on Countryside Drive were left with life-threatening injuries, with another passenger receiving life-altering injuries. The fourth person in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All victims, according to police, are believed to be men in their early 20s. McCann would not provide further details as next of kin hadn’t been notified.
The major collision bureau is investigating.
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