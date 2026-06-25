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5 comments

  1. Gil Rinas
    June 25, 2026 at 11:21 pm

    A pending “Memorial” bridge?

  2. alfred mannion
    June 25, 2026 at 11:04 pm

    Pattullo 2.0

  3. Anonymous
    June 25, 2026 at 10:43 pm

    Anyone could have loosened them, shoddy work I would say

  4. Jack
    June 25, 2026 at 10:39 pm

    Mr. Willis you have a really, really good question. I figure that industry standards DO NOT APPLY when an indigenous person manages or runs these kinds of jobs. Never used to be a person who was a racist until every race wanted to run this country.

  5. Daniel willis
    June 25, 2026 at 10:07 pm

    I was a millwright supervisor and QC for big construction jobs including site c and industry standards when building ? Regarding the new bridge wich was found to have loose nuts holding the structure, is to torque all bolts and then there is a specific way they are marked with a paint pen on every bolt to be monitored if it loosens , my question is why was these industry standards not applied

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Loose bolts discovered on stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge, but project manager says it’s safe

By Amy Judd & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 9:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loose bolts discovered on stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge'
Loose bolts discovered on stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge
WATCH: There has been a rather unsettling discovery on the new stalewasem Bridge — a number of loose bolts. The government agency behind the project says it is aware of the issue but assures the public that the bridge is "absolutely safe". Paul Johnson has the story.
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A number of loose bolts have been discovered on the new stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge.

The bolts are holding the safety barriers in place in a pedestrian pull-out about mid-span on the east side of the bridge.

Global News found about a dozen of the nuts that could easily be unscrewed by hand.

A construction industry spokesperson says the discovery is a cause for concern and there is a requirement for rigorous final inspection to be made before a major structure like the bridge is opened to the public.

“We need to have confidence that other things weren’t missed,” Chris Gardner with the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association said.

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“So this is something the Ministry of Transportation needs to get on right away with the contractor, with the inspectors, to make sure this is resolved and there wasn’t anything else that was missed.”

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Click to play video: 'Impact of latest stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge closure'
Impact of latest stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge closure

Wendy Itagawa is the project manager on the bridge and she said the structure is entirely safe.

She told Global News that the bolts are like that because of ongoing work.

“There still are some temporary panels in place that need to be custom-fit for the final fencing,” she said.

“We know that there are about 30 panels of the 500 that need to be tightened, but we can’t do that until the final alignment and adjustments of the fencing is completed.”

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