Bailey Zimmerman has charges dropped after allegedly trashing hotel room

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Charges have been dropped against country star Bailey Zimmerman, who was facing federal and criminal misdemeanour charges after being accused of trashing a hotel room in New Mexico.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the Religiously singer’s lawyer confirmed that all charges were dropped after Zimmerman “took immediate responsibility for his mistake.”

“We are grateful to the Pueblo of Sandia and the District Attorney’s Office for this just and swift resolution,” Zimmerman’s lawyer added.

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Global News has reached out to the New Mexico District Attorney’s Office for further comment, but has not received a response.

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On Tuesday, the Rock and a Hard Place singer addressed the incident for the first time in a statement shared with Rolling Stone and Billboard.

“To the Pueblo of Sandia and my fans: I want to address the events surrounding my canceled show in New Mexico in May and the reports that have followed. First things first, I want to apologize to the Pueblo of Sandia and to everyone at Sandia Resort & Casino. I never meant for any of this to come across as disrespectful,” the statement began.

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“I am deeply sorry for my actions that transpired. I respect your community and the hospitality and appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to perform on Native Land. I take full accountability for everything that happened and I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected.”

Zimmerman also apologized to the fans “who bought tickets and showed up expecting a performance.”

“I am so sorry, you deserved better from me. I understand that being a musician comes with big responsibilities, both on and off stage, and I know that I fell short that day. I am reflecting on the disappointment and concern that I caused,” he continued.

“I am taking this legal matter seriously. I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn and grow. Thank you to my fans for holding me accountable and for understanding that I am human. I do not take your support for granted.”

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According to a court filing on June 18, viewed by Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly, prosecutors filed an arrest warrant against the 26-year-old singer, stemming from an incident on May 27.

Global News has not independently viewed the court filing.

Zimmerman was reportedly handed a felony charge for criminal damage to property over US$1,000 as well as a misdemeanour charge of falsely obtaining services in New Mexico, Billboard reports.

The Never Comin’ Home singer was scheduled to perform at the Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque on May 27 but cancelled the show due to illness.

According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, obtained by People, hours before Zimmerman’s scheduled show, he “appeared to be exhibiting signs of intoxication” while dealing with staff members and during sound check.

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The resort reportedly gave Zimmerman a deadline to leave the property, but he became “disorderly,” which resulted in the resort calling the Sandia Police Department, according to the outlet.

The affidavit alleges that housekeeping entered Zimmerman’s room the next morning and found damage worth more than $16,000, including a broken phone and damaged TV, chairs and coffee table. Staff also reported a hole in one wall, stains on the carpet and two chairs missing, among other damages.

The resort also claimed that Zimmerman charged $400 in alcohol to the room and allegedly did not pay his bill.