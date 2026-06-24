Winnipeg Jets add 3 Manitobans to alumni game roster for Heritage Classic

The Winnipeg Jets added 15 players and a coach to their alumni game roster for this October’s 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg.
Three Manitobans are among those tabbed to play, including Winnipeggers Cody Eakin and Derek Meech and Winkler’s Eric Fehr.
Forwards Nik Antropov, Sam Gagner, Tanner Glass, Anthony Peluso, Jim Slater, Drew Stafford and Tim Stapleton will also play the former Montreal Canadiens in the alumni game.
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The Jets roster also includes defencemen Grant Clitsome, Tobias Enstrom, Ron Hainsey, and Mark Stuart, along with goalie Michael Hutchinson.
Twenty-one players have now been named to the roster with Dustin Byfuglien, Andrew Ladd, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little, Mathieu Perreault, and Paul Stastny all included in the original reveal back in January.
Fan favourite Chris Thorburn was also announced previously, but his name is no longer on the Jets alumni game roster.
The first head coach in Jets 2.0 history Claude Noel will be behind the Jets’ bench.
The alumni game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Canada Life Centre, one day ahead of the Heritage Classic.
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