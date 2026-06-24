Eiben, Brazley to be inducted as All-Time Argos

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TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts are adding linebacker Kevin Eiben and defensive back Carl Brazley to their all-time list.

Eiben and Brazley will be inducted Aug. 22 at halftime of Toronto’s game versus the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field.

Eiben, 46, of Delta. B.C., spent 11 of his 12 CFL seasons with Toronto (2001-11). Over 165 regular-season games, Eiben stands second in team history in career tackles (703) and playoff tackles (42) and holds the franchise record for most special-teams tackles in a season (33).

Six times Eiben was named Toronto’s top Canadian — three times earning the East Division nod — and three times captured league all-star honours. He helped Toronto win the Grey Cup in 2004.

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After finishing his CFL career with Hamilton in 2012, Eiben entered the coaching ranks, eventually returning to Toronto from 2015 to 2025 in various roles. During Eiben’s coaching tenure, the Argos won the Grey Cup three more times.

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Over his CFL career, Eiben appeared in 182 games, registering 722 tackles, 92 special-teams tackles, 10 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries, and 15 sacks.

“Kevin Eiben embodied everything you want in an Argonaut — toughness, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the team, “said Jason Pottinger, president of the Argos Alumni Association. “His outstanding career and lasting impact on the organization make him an exceptional choice for the All-Time Argos.”

Brazley spent 10 seasons with Toronto (1982-92) following stints with Montreal (1980-81) and Ottawa (1981-82). In his fist season with the Argos, Brazley was named a league all-star while helping the franchise win its first Grey Cup in over 30 years, an 18-17 decision over the B.C. Lions.

Brazley, 68, of Louisville, Ky., was named Toronto’s outstanding player and defensive player in 1985. He earned a second Grey Cup title with the Argos in 1991. Overall, he appeared in 138 regular-season games with the franchise and ranks third in all-time fumble recoveries (15) and fourth in interceptions (37).

“Carl Brazley was so much more than a football player,” said Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons. “He mentored a rookie Pinball and a rookie Rocket Ismail.

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“He was a family man with cat-like instincts who became a league all-star an incredible five consecutive years.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.