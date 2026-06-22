Specially-trained ‘bird dogs’ hired to clear geese from FIFA practice pitch

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It’s just another day at the office for eight-year-old Ben the border collie as he takes to a soccer pitch.

He is one of two dogs with Stirling, Ont.-based Border Control Bird Dogs that are keeping the FIFA practice pitch at Centennial Park geese-free until the end of July.

“They’ve spent multi-million dollars on putting the facility up and then putting an international-standard soccer field there,” said the geese management company’s owner, Gareth Williams.

“So, they don’t want the geese coming in and eating the grass and fowling the grass when we have all these athletes from around the world coming for this tournament.”

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Specializing in geese and waterfowl management, Williams’ team of border collies is trained to use ‘hazing’ to encourage the birds to leave sites like golf courses, cemeteries and sports fields.

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Now, Ben and one other bird dog, Sally, are playing a role in the World Cup.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be involved — even in a small part — with such a big football, or as you guys call it ‘soccer’, tournament,” Williams said.

These dogs have been bred with an instinct to herd, which they’re now using to help on defence throughout the Toronto matches.

While it takes dedication, working hard isn’t too different from playing hard for Ben.

“Ben will absolutely work all day,” said Williams.

“From the second I’m up in the morning he’ll be at the car waiting for me to open up the trunk so he can jump in…He will work all day and when he comes home he will still want to go again.”