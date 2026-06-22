Some evacuation orders start to lift as crews tame wildfire near Lytton, B.C.

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Some evacuation orders have started to lift as cooler nights and lighter winds limit the growth of a wildfire near Lytton.

Officials with the Lytton First Nation and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District downgraded evacuation orders to an evacuation alert, allowing some community members to return home.

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British Columbia’s wildfire service has said the wildfire near Lytton has been growing away from communities, and that weather has been helping in the fight against it.

Estimates Sunday put the size of the out-of-control fire at about seven square kilometres.

Wildfire officials say temperatures are expected to get warmer over the next few days, with Environment Canada forecasting highs between 33 and 35 C from Monday through Wednesday.

The wildfire broke out Friday, days away from the fifth anniversary of the June 30, 2021, inferno that razed the town and claimed two lives.