Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pride celebrations expanding in the Maritimes this year in face of online backlash

By Rebecca Lau & Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 12:37 pm
2 min read
Tania Cheng is the co-founder of St. Margaret's Bay Pride and says it's important for people to "put on your rainbow this summer" to counter hateful rhetoric. View image in full screen
Tania Cheng is the co-founder of St. Margaret's Bay Pride and says it's important for people to "put on your rainbow this summer" to counter hateful rhetoric. Provided/St. Margaret's Bay Pride
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pride groups and societies across the Maritimes are preparing for a busy month of events in July, and many organizations are expanding their schedules this year as interest in their programming grows.

But homophobic and hateful comments against the LGBTQ2 community are also growing — especially online — and organizers say that means their celebrations are more important than ever.

“In the last two years, it’s really, really ramped up,” said Fiona Kerr, executive director of Halifax Pride. “It’s really unsettling and kind of upsetting.”

Tania Cheng, the co-founder of St. Margaret’s Bay Pride, says that’s why it’s vital for people to “put on your rainbow this summer.”

“The most important way to counter hate and to advance inclusion is to speak up and show up,” Cheng said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pride organizations see decline in donor support'
Pride organizations see decline in donor support

In Halifax, events begin on July 16 with a parade on July 18.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re gearing up to host Canada Pride next summer,” Kerr said.

“So if we can kind of scale up gradually then it won’t be as much of kind of a logistical stressor on us. But also we want to give folks kind of an idea of what’s to come.”

Scaling up is a shared vision across the region. Saint John Fundy Pride is also expanding, with festivities running across two weekends beginning July 17.

“It’s going to get bigger and bigger. This is the first year we’ve had a music guest and we hope to become one of the biggest festivals in the province,” said Alex Saunders, co-chair of Saint John Fundy Pride.

Story continues below advertisement

And as in years previous, their neighbours south of the border in Maine are invited to take part in the events.

“Our stance has always been that if you want a place to celebrate Pride where you’re safe, then please, please come up here and celebrate with us,” Saunders said.

Smaller organizations, like St. Margaret’s Bay Pride in Nova Scotia, are hoping to grow their impact as well. They first held Pride events last year, with more than  750 participants.

This year, they have 20 events on the schedule, including a gender-affirming clothing swap, a paddling event and a silent disco.

Cheng says support is especially important in smaller, rural areas.

“I think in rural areas, Pride is especially important because there tends to be fewer resources and services and support for the queer community,” Cheng said.

“So for many queer people, Pride is one of their first moments or events where they see others like themselves and feel that sense of belonging and acceptance. And that’s especially true in rural communities.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices