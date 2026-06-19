Pride celebrations expanding in the Maritimes this year in face of online backlash

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Pride groups and societies across the Maritimes are preparing for a busy month of events in July, and many organizations are expanding their schedules this year as interest in their programming grows.

But homophobic and hateful comments against the LGBTQ2 community are also growing — especially online — and organizers say that means their celebrations are more important than ever.

“In the last two years, it’s really, really ramped up,” said Fiona Kerr, executive director of Halifax Pride. “It’s really unsettling and kind of upsetting.”

Tania Cheng, the co-founder of St. Margaret’s Bay Pride, says that’s why it’s vital for people to “put on your rainbow this summer.”

“The most important way to counter hate and to advance inclusion is to speak up and show up,” Cheng said.

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In Halifax, events begin on July 16 with a parade on July 18.

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“We’re gearing up to host Canada Pride next summer,” Kerr said.

“So if we can kind of scale up gradually then it won’t be as much of kind of a logistical stressor on us. But also we want to give folks kind of an idea of what’s to come.”

Scaling up is a shared vision across the region. Saint John Fundy Pride is also expanding, with festivities running across two weekends beginning July 17.

“It’s going to get bigger and bigger. This is the first year we’ve had a music guest and we hope to become one of the biggest festivals in the province,” said Alex Saunders, co-chair of Saint John Fundy Pride.

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And as in years previous, their neighbours south of the border in Maine are invited to take part in the events.

“Our stance has always been that if you want a place to celebrate Pride where you’re safe, then please, please come up here and celebrate with us,” Saunders said.

Smaller organizations, like St. Margaret’s Bay Pride in Nova Scotia, are hoping to grow their impact as well. They first held Pride events last year, with more than 750 participants.

This year, they have 20 events on the schedule, including a gender-affirming clothing swap, a paddling event and a silent disco.

Cheng says support is especially important in smaller, rural areas.

“I think in rural areas, Pride is especially important because there tends to be fewer resources and services and support for the queer community,” Cheng said.

“So for many queer people, Pride is one of their first moments or events where they see others like themselves and feel that sense of belonging and acceptance. And that’s especially true in rural communities.”