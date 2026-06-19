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Crime

Saskatoon teen faces terrorism peace bond after probe into violent online posts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2026 11:01 am
1 min read
RCMP Sask View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
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RCMP say a terrorism peace bond has been ordered on a Saskatoon teen who was charged with uttering threats earlier this year.

Mounties say the bond was issued this week in Saskatoon court.

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The peace bond imposes restrictions on the youth, requiring good behaviour for a period of not more than 12 months.

In February, Mounties laid the charge against the teen after investigating a report of an online account posting content about violent extremism.

Police also charged another 14-year-old with uttering threats and they are to make a court appearance on June 24.

The teens cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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