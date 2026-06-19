Maple Leafs land Raddysh from Lightning

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old Toronto native signed an eight-year contract extension. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal is reportedly worth more than US$8 million annually.

Raddysh is coming off a breakout 2025-26 season, recording career highs with 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games.

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His previous career high was 37 points in 73 games with Tampa Bay in 2024-25.

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“Darren has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier two-way defensemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness, and strong play in all three zones,” Leafs general manager John Chayka said in a release. “He strengthens our blue line in every situation and is exactly the type of player we want helping lead this team.”

Raddysh had 35 goals and 143 points in 249 career games with Tampa Bay and was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Undrafted following five seasons with the OHL’s Erie Otters, Raddysh signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018 and spent parts of six seasons in the American Hockey League before becoming an NHL regular.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.