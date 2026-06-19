SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs land Raddysh from Lightning

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2026 8:27 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old Toronto native signed an eight-year contract extension. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal is reportedly worth more than US$8 million annually.

Raddysh is coming off a breakout 2025-26 season, recording career highs with 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Big changes are coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs'
Big changes are coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs
Story continues below advertisement

His previous career high was 37 points in 73 games with Tampa Bay in 2024-25.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Darren has emerged as one of the NHL’s premier two-way defensemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness, and strong play in all three zones,” Leafs general manager John Chayka said in a release. “He strengthens our blue line in every situation and is exactly the type of player we want helping lead this team.”

Raddysh had 35 goals and 143 points in 249 career games with Tampa Bay and was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Undrafted following five seasons with the OHL’s Erie Otters, Raddysh signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018 and spent parts of six seasons in the American Hockey League before becoming an NHL regular.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices