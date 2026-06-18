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Canada

Unionized long-term care workers resume strike as some local issues remain unsolved

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2026 3:21 pm
1 min read
Long-term care workers are seen on a picket line in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Long-term care workers are seen on a picket line in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
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Hundreds of long-term care workers across Nova Scotia have resumed a strike that appeared to have ended earlier this month after a tentative agreement was reached with the province and employers.

Since then, some ratification votes have been held for 3,600 workers at 36 long-term care facilities.

But the Canadian Union of Public Employees now says the work stoppage has resumed because unionized employees at three facilities have failed to resolve some local issues.

Click to play video: 'Famillies relieved after tentative deal reached in striking LTC workers'
Famillies relieved after tentative deal reached in striking LTC workers

When the tentative agreement was reached on June 6, ending an eight-week strike, the union said it was under the impression that any remaining local bargaining issues would be resolved quickly.

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Union spokesperson Kim Cail says she’s disappointed with the latest development, suggesting the problem is that the employers overseeing the three facilities in question seem unwilling to bend on disputes over standby pay and mandated time off.

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During the strike, wages were the primary issue at the main bargaining table, though few details have been released about what was accomplished.

“Residents of these homes are still being cared for under the essential services agreements, but they could be back to normal staffing levels right now,” Cail said in a statement released Thursday.

The employees’ collective agreements expired in October 2023.

Among those who walked off the job April 13 were nurses, continuing-care assistants and housekeeping staff.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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