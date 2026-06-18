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Canada

Woman hospitalized, escapes serious injuries after being hit by train: Halifax police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 2:44 pm
2 min read
Police in Halifax are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was struck by a train in the Bedford area on the evening of June 17, 2026. View image in full screen
Police in Halifax are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was struck by a train in the Bedford area on the evening of June 17, 2026. Kendra Gannon/Global News
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Halifax police say a 24-year-old woman escaped serious injuries after being struck by a train Wednesday night in Bedford.

First responders were called just after 8 p.m. to the train tracks near the 960-block of the Bedford Highway, in the Mill Cove area.

“It’s unsure exactly why she was on the railway tracks,” said Halifax Regional Police spokesperson, Const. Martin Cromwell.

“However she was on the tracks with her friend, they noticed a train coming towards them, and when they tried to move out of the way, one of the women was struck by the train.”

Cromwell said the woman wasn’t seriously hurt and was taken to hospital by EHS.

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Residents from the apartments near the collision say they hear the train horns at night all the time — warning people to get off the tracks.

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On this night, however, they heard the train and soon after, the sounds of police sirens.

“I heard the train horn and it was disturbing when we got up and we saw the ambulances. We didn’t realize initially until we saw the train stopped,” said Johanna Lowman.

Lowman said she sees people walk across the tracks almost daily.

“It’s a miracle it hasn’t happened sooner. I mean, it’s incredible the number of people that cross the tracks,” she said.

In fact, area residents consider it a “good shortcut.”

“We live on this side of the tracks, and lots of people walk on Waterfront Drive, and Sobeys is on that side of the tracks. So a lot of traffic is going across the tracks,” said Dave Kenney.

Cromwell said Wednesday night’s collision is a reminder for everyone to be vigilant when it comes to railways.

“Always stay off the tracks. If you can, find alternate routes or shortcuts just to avoid the track,” said Cromwell.

“Obey all the signs and signals on the railway. Only use designated crossing areas.”

Police say they don’t suspect foul play to be a factor in this incident.

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–with files from Kendra Gannon

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