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3 comments

  1. Bill Lazar
    June 18, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    This reminds me of Peavy mart

    Both stores sucked. That is why they closed.

    They will suck just as bad when they come back and for the same reasons.

    Nostalgia doesnt buy products or pay the bills.

    The nostalgia will be over in a year and they stores will close.

  2. Ram
    June 18, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” – George Santayana, The Life of Reason, 1905
    Another failure in the making

  3. Anonymous
    June 18, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    Who bought it, China or India

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‘It’s absolutely nostalgic’: Shoppers embrace Zellers’ return to Toronto

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 1:01 pm
2 min read
Shoppers lined up at Zellers' new 80 Orfus Rd. location in Toronto on Thursday. View image in full screen
Shoppers lined up at Zellers' new 80 Orfus Rd. location in Toronto on Thursday. Global News
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Zellers officially reopened in Toronto on Thursday, drawing crowds of shoppers eager to revisit a piece of their childhood.

The new standalone store at 80 Orfus Rd. marks the retailer’s latest expansion in Canada following its major nationwide shut down in the mid 2010s.

The opening featured several throwbacks to the brand’s heyday, including kiddie rides, diner-inspired food and the return of mascot Zeddy Bear.

For many in attendance, however, the biggest draw was nostalgia.

“I worked for Zellers as a teenager as a part-time job while I was in school,” said Sabrina, who came to the opening with her daughter. “It’s absolutely nostalgic.”

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Others recalled visiting the retailer with their families growing up.

“I just remember going to the mall with my parents and seeing the deals,” added her daughter, Nina. “It’s just a good time and I love (being able to) do it again.”

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The opening featured a number of nostalgic attractions aimed at longtime fans, including a 25-foot inflatable “Zeddy Bear” outside the store, free Zellers ice pops and water bottles and a diner-themed food truck serving menu items inspired by the retailer’s former restaurant.

A bright red kiddie ride, inspired by those found in Zellers stores during the 1980s, has also been installed at the Toronto location.

“Zellers has always been about fun, family memories and a sense of discovery,” chief operating officer Joey Benitah said in a news release. “As we continue expanding across Canada, we wanted to bring back some of the moments customers remember most fondly while also creating entirely new experiences.”

The Toronto location is the latest step in the retailer’s revival after Quebec-based Les Ailes de la Mode acquired the Zellers trademarks from Hudson’s Bay in 2025.

A second Ontario location is expected to open in Windsor later this summer as the company continues its national expansion.

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