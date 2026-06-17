Saskatchewan Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall to resign before fall sitting

Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall says she plans to resign her seat in the House of Commons at the end of the summer.
Wagantall, who has represented the riding of Yorkton-Melville since 2015, previously said she would stay on until the next election.
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In a statement posted to social media today, she says her time in office will end on Aug. 31 but offered no reason for the change of plans.
Wagantall says she supports Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and believes he will be the next prime minister.
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She says her time in office has been sobering because of the overwhelming hardships imposed by the “unethical, regressive overreach of the Carney-Trudeau government.”
A social conservative, Wagantall tried to introduce legislation to restrict abortion numerous times and made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to get vaccinated.
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