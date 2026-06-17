Funnel clouds, landspout tornadoes possible across much of central Alberta

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The weather is shaping up to be active across central Alberta on Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement heads up.

Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds in the afternoon and evening, which could reach ground to become weak tornadoes.

A large section of central Alberta is included in the weather statement: the alert area stretches north of Edmonton to Fox Creek, Swan Hills and Athabasca; the Hinton and Rocky Mountain House regions to the west and Vegreville to the east of Edmonton; and the QEII corridor all the way south to Claresholm.

Further south, the affected region shifts east, just missing Calgary itself but including all areas east of there to the Saskatchewan border. Communities under the statement include Drumheller, Hanna, Brooks and Medicine Hat.

The types of funnel clouds Environment Canada anticipates are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

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This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

View image in full screen The difference between a funnel cloud and a landspout. Global News

If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes as the afternoon progresses, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.

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Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are already producing tornadoes.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Because of that, Environment Canada said people should always treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously — noting they usually appear with little or no warning. Should one develop nearby, prepare to take shelter.

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Environment Canada’s tips for when a tornado is imminent:

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Landspout vs supercell tornado

Thunderstorms form when moist, warm air rises. The air expands and cools, forming a cloud. Atmospheric instability, such as strong wind shear (the change in wind speed and direction) is essential in the formation of thunderstorms.

It’s been a cool spring so far in Alberta, Environment Canada said on Tuesday, without the conditions needed to help generate the kind of big summer thunderstorms known for triggering tornadoes.

The difference between a landspout and supercell comes down to the amount of energy available, what is happening in the lower levels of the air, and how much rotation is occurring in the storm clouds.

Landspouts are twisters triggered by thunderstorms that develop quickly, and are generally smaller and weaker than supercell tornadoes. Environment Canada said they are generally weak and don’t cause extensive damage.

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0:29 Supercell vs Landspout Tornado

Supercells are the king of all thunderstorms.

In Alberta, the large, single-cell, severe storms typically begin to develop in the foothills in the morning, building energy before sweeping east across the Prairies in the afternoon and evening.

The storm possesses a strong, rotating updraft, or air that is moving up within the developing system.

The updraft, called a mesocyclone, can reach speeds higher than 160 km/h. The rotation of a supercell can often be spotted from the ground, well before a tornado forms.

In order for a severe thunderstorm or supercell tornadoes to form, three things are needed: moisture, wind shear and atmospheric instability — conditions Environment Canada said are more common in July, not June.

12 tornadoes in Alberta so far in 2026

To confirm and learn more about tornadoes, Environment Canada works with The Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, which works to detect, assess and document all tornadoes and thunderstorm-related wind damage across Canada.

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The Northern Tornado Project has confirmed 12 tornadoes in Alberta this year so far. Ten of those were landspouts in the southern portion of the province that didn’t cause any damage.

The other two happened Monday as a supercell thunderstorm swept over Girouxville and Nampa in the Peace River region. Homes and properties were damaged but the storm did not result in any injuries.

1:59 Tornado confirmed near Girouxville in northern Alberta

Tornado warnings were issued for a stretch of southern Alberta between Brooks, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge as a severe storm swept across that region.

Environment Canada said it received reports from the Brooks area of hail as big as 4.5 cm (golf ball-sized) and two tornadoes, but there was insufficient evidence as of Wednesday morning to confirm that any tornadoes occurred. A Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) damage survey team is on the way to investigate.

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