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9 comments

  1. Hubeeb
    June 17, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    The less durka durkas the better!!!

  2. Hubeeb
    June 17, 2026 at 3:10 pm

    Good! The less durka durkas the better!!!

  3. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    They moved back to Inda

  4. Simpson
    June 17, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    That’s just a drop in the bucket. We need to scale back to pre-covid if not further

  5. Sean Young
    June 17, 2026 at 2:22 pm

    Liberals open border policy has zero skill immigration from India. Then government offers companies 30 to 50 percent wage subsidies to hire them. When the recession has been covered up by mass immigration and illegal use of CPP funds by liberals. Pushing Canadian citizens out of jobs. Yeah keep up low skilled immigration and third world canaDAH will sink. Carney only working for his Brookfield stocks using Canadian taxpayers money to prop it up.
    Elbozos.

  6. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    Got rid of Indian “students.”

  7. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    Did anyone else read that the EU just overwhelmingly passed mass deportation and out of Europe hubs to keep “irregular” migrants until they are returned to their country of origin or a safe third country. So as Carney has recently said that Canada shoukd align ourselves closer with the EU than with the USA can we now expect the Carney Liberals to pass similar mass deportation law in Canada.

  8. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Needs to drop further so our healthcare, housing and schools are not overwhelmed and so infrastructure can be built before more people come back to Canada

  9. Anonymous
    June 17, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    Needs to keep falling, to much crime, scams and disrespect

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Canada

Canada’s population fell slightly in 1st quarter of 2026: StatCan

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 12:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada reports first annual population decline on record'
Canada reports first annual population decline on record
Canada’s population marked its first annual decline since Confederation, Statistics Canada data shows. Michael Haan, director of the Statistics Canada Research Data Centre at Western University, joins Global’s Nivrita Ganguly to discuss trends around immigration, birth rates and aging – Mar 21, 2026
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Statistics Canada estimates Canada’s population fell 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, the third consecutive quarter in which the Canadian population has seen a decline.

The agency states that Canada’s population is currently estimated to be 41,417,056 as of April 1, 2026, down 55,025 people from Jan. 1.

Canada welcomed 83,149 permanent immigrants in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decline of 20.2 per cent compared with the number of permanent immigrants welcomed in the same quarter of 2025 (104,210).

Statistics Canada noted that these numbers are “in line” with the lower target established by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for 2026.

“To support a return to sustainable immigration levels, the Government is committed to reducing Canada’s temporary population to less than five per cent of the total population by the end of 2027,” the IRCC stated in November 2025.

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“Targets for new temporary resident arrivals are set at 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in 2027 and 2028. These figures represent new temporary worker and student arrivals to Canada.”

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In addition, the preliminary number of non-permanent residents also decreased by 117,879 people in the first quarter of 2026, currently sitting at 2,558,562 and representing a 4.4 per cent decline.

Updated numbers are expected to be released in September to reflect the second quarter of 2026.

Decreasing population a continuing trend

Between Oct. 1, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026, Canada’s population decreased by 103,504 people, according to the agency.

The March 2026 estimates state that the country’s population remains “well below the levels observed in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2024.”

A September 2025 economic and social report by Statistics Canada stated that “the government aims to lower the proportion of temporary residents in the national population to five per cent by the end of 2026 to ease the strain on infrastructure and support more sustainable population growth.”

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After the figure reached 3,149,131 on Oct. 1, 2024, the agency states that “the number of non-permanent residents living in Canada steadily decreased to 2,676,441 on January 1, 2026.”

The agency attributed the lower numbers to “decreases among people holding a study permit only, a work permit only, or both a work and study permit.”

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