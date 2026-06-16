Cellphone catches fire on British Airways flight bound for Las Vegas

Send this page to someone via email

A cellphone caught on fire inside the cabin of a British Airways flight bound for Las Vegas on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Global News.

CBS News reported that the pilot could be heard on air traffic control audio alerting ground authorities that a mobile phone fire “scorched the inside of the cabin,” but that staff had controlled the burn.

Global News was not able to independently verify this report.

According to an email statement from the FAA, British Airways Flight 271 landed safely around 2:30 p.m. local time on Monday after the crew reported a cellphone fire on board.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas told Global News the aircraft called in an alert. British Airways, in a separate statement, made no mention of the alert but said the flight landed safely and customers disembarked normally.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The safety of our customers and crew is the highest priority,” its statement said.

The FAA confirmed it was investigating the incident and reiterated the importance of keeping electrical items in the cabin, including those with lithium batteries.

“Cell phones, laptops, vaping devices, mobility aids, and other portable rechargeable electronic devices must be in carry-on baggage, not checked luggage,” it said. “It’s crucial that passengers keep these devices in the cabin so if a fire starts, the cabin crew can respond quickly.”

The fire comes amid rule changes regarding the transportation of certain devices that carry a fire risk.

In April, American Airlines enforced a strict limit on the number of portable chargers passengers could bring on a flight, restricting it to two — which must be visible to staff while in use — amid concerns over the safety of lithium batteries, which are highly flammable.

The rule was enforced in line with the introduction of new standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations that co-ordinates global aviation standards.

Story continues below advertisement

It released updated regulations for lithium-powered devices in March, citing the enhancement of “safety and peace of mind for passengers and airlines alike.”

According to FAA data, in 2025, there were 82 lithium-battery fire-related incidents, 60 of which occurred on passenger planes and mostly involved portable chargers, vape devices or cellphones.

All major Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat, prohibit power banks and portable chargers in checked baggage and require them to be transported in the cabin or in hand luggage.