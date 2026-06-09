Marshals service poaching from other agencies, Saskatchewan NDP says

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Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP is accusing Premier Scott Moe’s government of tinkering with police forces without showing any results.

Justice critic Nicole Sarauer told reporters Tuesday the Saskatchewan Marshals Services was supposed to beef up law enforcement when it launched a year ago, but she says that’s not happening.

Of the 27 marshals, only two are new while the rest were poached from other agencies, she said.

“Poaching police officers from one police force in this province to another isn’t addressing (policing shortages),” Sarauer said. “Moving an officer down the highway and giving them a new hat is simply a coverup for Moe’s inability to meaningfully address crime.”

Some municipalities have lost officers who are now working for the marshals, she added.

“They haven’t seen a corresponding increase in the marshals coming to help support them in the work they’re doing,” Sarauer said. “All they’ve experienced so far when it comes to the marshals is essentially a net loss.”

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Michael Weger, the province’s community safety minister, told reporters in Saskatoon the marshals help support RCMP when called upon.

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“The RCMP still remain the police of jurisdiction. This is just an added connection,” he said.

The province is also trying to encourage more people to take up careers in law enforcement, Weger added.

The province launched a national advertising campaign earlier this year to attract people to Saskatchewan for policing jobs.

“(Hiring) is an ongoing challenge but there’s work being done on that,” he said.

Saskatchewan’s budget this year had also promised major funding boosts to policing and public safety, including more money to RCMP and municipal forces.

In 2023, the province announced its plans to create the marshals. It proposed the service would have 70 officers working with RCMP and other law enforcement to combat rural crime, gangs, illegal weapons and drugs. Officers are also to apprehend high-risk offenders with outstanding warrants, the province had said.

The marshals have 27 officers, but plans remain underway to hire the remaining 43.

Sarauer said she’s heard the marshals are doing everything from helping security at music festivals to assisting in manhunts. She argued they need to be used more strategically.

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“(What they are now) has become a bit of a catch-all … to address any sort of issue that seems to crop up in terms of public safety in Saskatchewan,” she said.

During last year’s election campaign, New Democrats had campaigned on scrapping the marshals, arguing it’s more cost-effective to funnel more resources into RCMP and other agencies.

But Sarauer said it’s now a new reality.

“Our focus now is ensuring that they’re not taking away from already existing policing resources and that they are using this resource most effectively,” she said.