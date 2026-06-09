Coalition to oppose N.B. mine project being considered for fast-track approval

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A dozen organizations say they’ve formed a group to oppose a key New Brunswick mining project.

The Stop Sisson Mine Coalition says the proposed tungsten and molybdenum mine will create environmental waste and degrade water quality.

Last November, the $580-million Sisson Mine was added to a list of projects for fast-track approval by the federal government because of their importance to the economy and national security.

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In 2013 Northcliff Resources first proposed the mine in Sisson Brook, N.B., but progress stalled after a drop in global mineral prices.

China’s dominance in global tungsten supply has revived North American interest in the project.

Last year, the project received more than $20 million from the U.S. government and $8.2 million from the province for a feasibility study.

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Environmental groups and some First Nations have long opposed the mine.