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Canada

Search for ‘aggressive’ dog that attacked child in Barrie continues

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Barrie police car in Barrie, Ont. April 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Barrie police car in Barrie, Ont., April 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
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Despite more than 24 hours of searching, Barrie police say an “aggressive” dog that attacked multiple people, including a child, is still on the loose.

Officers were first alerted to reports of a loose dog shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Reports stated the dog had attacked several people, including a child riding a scooter in the area of Essa Road and Loggers Run.

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The 11-year-old boy suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as he attempted to run away from the animal, police said.

Barrie police describe the dog as a large bully breed, possibly a mastiff, with light brown colouring and a red leash attached to its collar.

The last reported sighting of the dog was near Dove Crescent at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

In an update Tuesday morning, police said they are continuing the search.

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“This is a serious incident that police are investigating,” police said. “The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has been notified.”

Police said they are also working to contact the dog’s owners, who will be investigated and charged as appropriate.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to contact police immediately.

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