Saskatoon man drowns in Lake Diefenbaker after paddleboarding incident

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RCMP on Sunday recovered the body of a 30-year-old man who drowned in Lake Diefenbaker a day earlier.

Outlook, Sask., RCMP responded to reports of the drowning Saturday at 4:45 p.m. in Danielson Provincial Park.

Police say two men were paddleboarding at the time of the incident and that neither was wearing a life-jacket.

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They say one man made it to shore and was released at the scene by EMS on Saturday.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP’s underwater recovery team removed a man from the water and declared him dead at the scene.

His family has been notified.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has taken over and is investigating the incident as a sudden death. Police say they will not be releasing any more details as there is no element of criminality.

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Police are reminding people heading out on the water to wear a life-jacket.

“Life-jackets should be a must,” Outlook RCMP Sgt. Mark Langager said, adding that his detachment sees drownings at least once a year.