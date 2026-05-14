Murder charge laid after missing man’s body found in vehicle on Manitoba property

RCMP say a missing man’s remains have been found in a vehicle on a rural Manitoba property, and another man has been charged with murder.
Officers from the Gimli detachment executed a search warrant Tuesday at the property in Riverton in the Interlake region.
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They say the body was located in the vehicle, and a 41-year-old man from Riverton was arrested at the scene without incident.
The remains have been confirmed to be of 39-year-old Darryl Lambert.
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The accused has been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.
Police had said Lambert was last seen March 15 at a home in Riverton and his vehicle, a grey Chevrolet Impala, was located near the Riverton Motor Inn.
Police say they continue to investigate.
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