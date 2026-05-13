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Crime

Police hunt for dog that killed another pet, attacked owner in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 9:34 am
1 min read
Toronto police say an abandoned dog is on the loose after it attacked someone and killed their dog.
Toronto police say an abandoned dog is on the loose after it attacked someone and killed their dog. TPS
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Police in Toronto are warning people about an abandoned dog in the west of the city after it attacked someone and killed their dog.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon for reports of an assault.

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Officers said an off-leash dog attacked another dog and its owner. The small dog was killed and the owner was injured.

“This attack was unprovoked,” police wrote.

The dog, which is described as a brown pit bull mix, ran off after the attack and hasn’t been found.

Anyone who sees the dog is being warned not to approach it and to call 911.

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