Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. nurses vote in favour of strike mandate amid stalled talks: union

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. nurses prepare for strike vote as contract talks stall'
B.C. nurses prepare for strike vote as contract talks stall
RELATED: B.C. nurses prepare for strike vote as contract talks stall – Apr 23, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands of nurses in British Columbia have voted in favour of job action, which their union says will be used to push for progress at the bargaining table for a new collective agreement.

A total of 98.2 per cent of more than 50,000 nurses voted in favour of giving the union a strike mandate, with the union calling it “powerful and historic.”

“This vote is a defining moment,” union president Adriane Gear said. “Nurses across British Columbia are demanding that respect, safety and fair contract they deserve.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The vote took place between May 8 and 11 and came a few weeks after the union reached an impasse in April with the Health Employers Association of BC.

An internal email obtained last month by Global News showed the BC Nurses Union saying arbitrator Vince Ready had ruled that massage therapy coverage would be capped at just over $1,400 in 2027 and reduced again the following year.

Story continues below advertisement

The union said it is one of several sticking points.

Their last contract expired in March 2025 and the union and the nurses’ employer have been in contract talks since October 2025.

“Nurses need a contract that respects the critical role they play in keeping this health-care system running,” Gear said in a statement.

Global News has reached out to the Health Employers Association of BC and Health Minister Josie Osborne for comment on the vote results.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices