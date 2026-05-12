Ontario private colleges not properly training truck drivers, AG finds

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The state of truck driver training — with some students not even completing all mandatory courses before being given their licences — “poses a risk for all drivers on Ontario’s roads,” a scathing report from the auditor general has found.

The watchdog found that truck drivers in Ontario may not be completing required training before obtaining their licences, as private career colleges fall short of the government’s standards for mandatory instruction.

Currently, large commercial truck drivers are expected to complete a Ministry of Transportation-mandated training program and pass a road test before receiving their trucking licence.

While drivers are often trained at registered private career colleges, the programs are overseen and regulated by the ministries of transportation and colleges and universities.

Ontario auditor general Shelley Spence found, however, that the Ontario government “did not have effective processes and systems” in place to guarantee consistent and appropriate training and, in some cases, fell below the provincial standard.

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“This poses a safety risk for all drivers on Ontario’s roads,” the auditor said.

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Large commercial trucks account for just three per cent of all vehicles driven in the province, but they were involved in 12 per cent of all fatal collisions between 2019 and 2023, Spence found.

Data kept by the government also shows that, in the decade leading up to 2025, truck drivers were at fault for 46 per percent of the collisions they were involved in.

The audit uncovered a number of examples at registered and unregistered private career colleges offering truck driver training:

Two private career colleges delivered 59.5 and 81 hours of the required minimum of 103.5 training hours

Two students failed to learn key truck driving elements such as left turns at major intersections, reverse parking and emergency stopping

Students at two private career colleges reviewed by the auditor said their instructors were sometimes distracted by being on their phones during the behind-the-wheel lessons

The auditor general’s report documents an explosion in private career colleges offering training to truck drivers in the province.

In 2019, there were 93 private colleges offering truck driver training in Ontario. That number increased to 205 in 2024. The number of truck drivers completing their training at those institutions rose in that time from 13,683 to 22,699.

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The auditor general looked at a sample of government inspections and reports on private career colleges over a five-year period.

They found that three private career colleges had “falsified or altered” records, while another four colleges had no records to show that all students had completed all of the course materials.

To conduct the audit, Spence enrolled students at five private career colleges to assess the education they were offered.

Two of the five failed to teach the minimum number of training hours required, while another college exceeded the maximum ratio of four students to each instructor. Two weren’t taught key maneuvers like reverse parking or emergency stopping.

Part of the issue, the auditor general contended, was a lack of inspections from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities. As of March last year, a quarter of all private career colleges offering truck driver training hadn’t ever been inspected.

“(The ministry of colleges and universities’) new risk-based tool does not stipulate how many inspections are to be performed, how often the inspections are performed and how long they should take to be completed,” the report found.