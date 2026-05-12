Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario auditor general to release report into government use of artificial intelligence

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario government starts tentative use of AI'
Ontario government starts tentative use of AI
WATCH: Ontario government starts tentative use of AI – Nov 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s auditor general will release four special reports on Tuesday, offering insights into how the government is rolling out artificial intelligence, among other topics.

Auditor General Shelley Spence will present her reports at 11 a.m., according to her office, which is also when she will answer questions about them.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the reports will look at how the government is using artificial intelligence as the rapidly-evolving technology gathers pace.

As Global News has previously reported, the province is in the very early steps of its plans for AI — but has the highest usage of Microsoft CoPilot in the country.

Elsewhere, Spence will dive into Ontario’s special education policies, licensing for large commercial truck drivers and the family responsibility office.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices