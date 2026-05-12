Ontario auditor general to release report into government use of artificial intelligence

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s auditor general will release four special reports on Tuesday, offering insights into how the government is rolling out artificial intelligence, among other topics.

Auditor General Shelley Spence will present her reports at 11 a.m., according to her office, which is also when she will answer questions about them.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the reports will look at how the government is using artificial intelligence as the rapidly-evolving technology gathers pace.

As Global News has previously reported, the province is in the very early steps of its plans for AI — but has the highest usage of Microsoft CoPilot in the country.

Elsewhere, Spence will dive into Ontario’s special education policies, licensing for large commercial truck drivers and the family responsibility office.