Maple Leafs, Doan part ways after three seasons

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TORONTO – Shane Doan and the Maple Leafs have parted ways.

The former NHLer has left the organization after three seasons as special adviser to the general manager, a league source confirmed to The Canadian Press.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic was first to report the move. Doan’s contract with Toronto was set to expire at the end of June.

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His return seemed unlikely after the Maple Leafs fired GM Brad Treliving in March, with the club set to miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and then replaced him with John Chayka last week.

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Doan played 21 seasons for the Winnipeg Jets/Arizona Coyotes franchise from 1995 through 2017.

Chayka was GM of the Coyotes from 2016 through 2020, including Doan’s final season in the desert.

After retiring as a player, Doan worked for the NHL and the Coyotes, along with management roles for Hockey Canada.

Doan recorded 972 points (402 goals, 570 assists) across 1,540 regular-season games with the Jets/Coyotes.

A two-time NHL all-star, Doan was the recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012 and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2010.

He represented Canada at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, the 2006 Olympics and six world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.