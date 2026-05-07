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Economy

Metro Vancouver millennials living with their parents doubled between 1991, 2001

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 7:33 pm
1 min read
Houses are shown in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Houses are shown in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
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A new report suggests that many millennials are reaching major life milestones later than previous generations, with more still living at home well into adulthood.

Statistics Canada found that the share of millennials in Metro Vancouver living with their parents more than doubled between 1991 and 2021.

Among those aged 25 to 29, nearly 37 per cent were still living at home in 2021.

The study also found that Metro Vancouver had the lowest rate of millennial parenthood in the country, which is about 10 per cent below the national average of 42 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Millennials twice as likely to live with parents compared to boomers: StatsCan'
Millennials twice as likely to live with parents compared to boomers: StatsCan

Stats Canada says high housing costs are part of the reason, but they are not the only factor.

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“What we found is that across the country, even in places that weren’t really struggling with intense affordability issues, we saw people living with their parents for longer,” Joshua Gordon with Statistics Canada said.

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“And that reflects people taking longer at each stage of life to some extent, so people being in school longer, settling on a career a bit later, having a partner or family later. This is kind of a life-stretching dynamic happening across the Western world.”

Statistics Canada says that while the trend is national, some of the biggest changes are happening among millennials in high-cost cities like Vancouver and Toronto.

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