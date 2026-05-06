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Canada

Calls grow for Quebec to restrict energy drink sales as some pharmacies remove them

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 3:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec parents meet with health minister after son dies from drinking Red Bull'
Quebec parents meet with health minister after son dies from drinking Red Bull
WATCH: (April 1) Quebec is considering banning the sale of energy drinks for youth under 16 years of age. The health minister says she's reflecting on the idea after meeting with the family of a teenager who died after drinking Red Bull. As Dan Spector reports, the mourning parents are hoping to bring change to honour their son – Apr 1, 2026
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Zachary Miron’s parents were back at the National Assembly Wednesday, as calls for Quebec to act on the sale of energy drinks to minors continue to grow.

A petition, launched by the family following their son’s death and calling for restrictions on the sale of energy drinks to minors, has now gathered more than 35,000 signatures.

The 15-year-old died in 2024 during a school ski trip, after drinking a Red Bull while taking medication prescribed to him for ADHD.

Québec solidaire MNA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard tabled the petition during question period, receiving loud applause.

“I think it’s now time for the government to move with a serious piece of legislation that would allow us to protect the children,” he said.

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What began as a family-led campaign has now gained support from dozens of organizations across Quebec’s sports, health and education sectors.

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And on Wednesday, the Quebec order of pharmacists also joined the movement, recommending that pharmacies remove energy drinks from retail spaces connected to pharmacies — saying selling them near prescription medications sends the wrong message to young people.

Familiprix pharmacies quickly responded to the call, announcing the complete removal of the drinks from all pharmacies affiliated with its network.

“It’s not appropriate to sell these products in pharmacies, but I don’t think it’s appropriate either to sell these products in places you can do sports — in arenas. So I think it’s a thing we have to think about,” said Jean-François Desgagné, Quebec order of pharmacists president.

In a statement to Global News, the Canadian Beverage Association says it opposes restrictions on energy drink sales, arguing the petition’s recommendations are not supported by scientific evidence.

The association added that energy drinks are already strictly regulated federally in Canada.

Meanwhile, health minister Sonia Belanger told reporters on Wednesday that she’s working on the issue and says the government wants to make the right decision before the current legislative session ends.

Click to play video: 'Energy drink contributed to 17-year-old cheerleader’s death, says U.S. lawsuit'
Energy drink contributed to 17-year-old cheerleader’s death, says U.S. lawsuit

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