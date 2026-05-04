Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Delivery robots could be coming back to Vancouver’s streets

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 8:17 pm
2 min read
An autonomous robot delivering a pizza from Pizza Hut is shown in Vancouver in this undated handout photo. Pizza Hut used Serve Robotics' autonomous robots to delivery pizzas in Vancouver in 2022. The autonomous robots resemble a cooler on four wheels with eyelike lights. They travelled by sidewalk to customers, who punched unique codes into a keypad to open their lids and reveal their food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pizza Hut and Serve Robotics. View image in full screen
An autonomous robot delivering a pizza from Pizza Hut is shown in Vancouver in this undated handout photo. Pizza Hut used Serve Robotics' autonomous robots to delivery pizzas in Vancouver in 2022. The autonomous robots resemble a cooler on four wheels with eyelike lights. They travelled by sidewalk to customers, who punched unique codes into a keypad to open their lids and reveal their food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pizza Hut and Serve Robotics.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Robots could soon be delivering takeout in Downtown Vancouver if city council approves the pilot project.

In 2022, robots Hugo, Raja and Angie briefly delivered for Pizza Hut in Vancouver’s West End.

Now, new and improved versions could be back after trials in California.

“If you go down to L.A. as the first market that, you know, we’ve now spent quite a few years, I think what you would be surprised with the most is how normal this is,” Ali Kashani, the founder of Serve Robotics, said.

“It’s just part of the fabric of life there, the robots are doing their thing, you know, most people are completely indifferent.”

Kashani is from Vancouver, and his early interest in engineering and robot development began there.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the company expanded to 20 U.S. cities, partnering with 3,500 restaurants.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kashani assures everyone that robots will not replace human workers.

“Our robots can’t do all their deliveries,” he said.

“They do deliveries that are short distance in very dense urban environments with a lot of parking issues and traffic issues. These are not very desirable deliveries for gig workers.

Click to play video: 'B.C. researcher brings video robots to long-term care homes'
B.C. researcher brings video robots to long-term care homes

The company needs approval from Vancouver’s city council for a six-month pilot project.

Councillor Mike Klassen said he will introduce the motion this week, saying it could drive economic development.

“Vancouver wants to be seen as a city that embraces innovation and new technology and I think that this could be a way for us to be leaders in the country,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kashani said that 99.8 per cent of robot deliveries are successful.

“We’ve been waiting for robots to show up in our lives for so long, in … sci-fi movies or whatever. I think it’s a missed opportunity for us not to have a little bit of fun as we are doing this and make this something that people actually want to see around them,” he said.

If approved on Wednesday, the robots could start deliveries downtown and in Kitsilano in the fall.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices