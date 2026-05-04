Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

‘Stop the Squeeze’ campaign wants B.C. to remove expanded PST

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 7:55 pm
1 min read
The expanded PST is scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1. View image in full screen
The expanded PST is scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is questioning the B.C. government’s plan to expand the provincial sales tax to include a long list of professional services.

They have launched a campaign called Stop the Squeeze.

In the latest budget, the B.C. government said services like security and accounting will be subject to the seven per cent PST, starting on Oct. 1.

PST exemptions will also be removed from some goods and services such as clothing repair materials, services related to clothing and footwear, basic cable television and landline telephone services.

Click to play video: 'BC business community criticizes PST changes'
BC business community criticizes PST changes

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says the change will increase costs not just for those services but for all businesses, at a time when the B.C. economy is already on shaky ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a time where British Columbia needs to be as competitive as possible,” Bridgette Anderson with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re embarking on major projects across British Columbia. We’re trying to be more competitive, to be resilient, to create more jobs. Yet, the government’s putting in this tax that is hindering businesses and their ability to grow.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has estimated the expanded PST will cost affected businesses $7,000 per employee per year.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices