Barry Manilow postpones Las Vegas shows again for cancer treatment recovery

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Barry Manilow has postponed his upcoming Las Vegas shows once again as his medical team has advised him against performing amid his ongoing cancer treatment recovery.

The 82-year-old singer announced the news in a post on X, writing, “Good news! I went to the doctor yesterday and he said I’m making great progress and look great! Well of course I do! Thank you very much!”

“All the training and exercising I’ve put in is paying off. He did says, however, that I’m not quite ready for Vegas. That means I won’t be able to return for our May shows at @WestgateVegas,” Manilow added.

He said “the good news” is that his doctor said he will be ready for his June arena shows in the U.K.

“It’s going to be great to see you all in the UK. Westgate Las Vegas is my home away from home…and I’ll see you all in July. In the meantime…come to the UK! We’ll be there in June and hope you will be too. See you then,” Manilow’s post concluded.

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Please see the message below from Barry: Good news! I went to the doctor yesterday and he said I’m making great progress and look great! Well of course I do! Thank you very much! All the training and exercising I’ve put in is paying off. He did say, however, that I’m not… — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) May 2, 2026

Manilow was set to return to Las Vegas for shows on May 7-9 and May 14-16 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. His next confirmed dates at the resort will begin on July 9.

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In December, Manilow revealed that he was recovering after catching a “cancerous spot” on his lung.

The Mandy singer first announced that he had to postpone his current farewell tour in December and said that he would need to take a break because he will need to undergo surgery to remove the “cancerous spot.”

“As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK,” he said at the time.

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The Copacabana singer said that the MRI discovered the cancerous spot on his left lung and shared that the spot “needs to be removed.”

“The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” he wrote.

“So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” Manilow said in his health update. “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts.”

In March, Manilow told People that he was “cancer free” following his lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“It has really, really made me take stock of my life. This made me stop and think about: Have I done what I wanted to do, and have I made people happy? Have I been a good friend? All of those cornball things that I’ve read for all of my life, I started to think about that, too. It really did stop me in my tracks,” he said of going through cancer.

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“And the answers are yes. And as a matter of fact, there are more yeses than I ever thought,” Manilow added.