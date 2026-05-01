RCMP respond to shots fired in Behchokǫ̀, NWT, residents told to shelter in place

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Police in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., are responding to a report of shots fired, with officers searching for multiple armed suspects in the community in the North Slave Region of the Northwest Territories.

In a social media post, RCMP said officers are looking for five to six individuals believed to be armed with long guns and travelling on two snowmobiles, one of which is described as orange.

Police said no injuries have been reported and preliminary information suggests the incident was targeted.

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Additional resources have been deployed to the community and residents are being asked to shelter in place, stay away from windows and doors, and avoid sharing police locations.

At least two schools in the community, Chief Jimmy Bruneau School and Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School, were placed under lockdown as a precaution.

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In a message to parents and guardians, school officials said all students and staff are safe inside, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the buildings until police give the all-clear. Students will remain at school through the lunch period and will be fed on site.

In a separate social media post, Behchokǫ̀ Chief Bertha Rabesca-Zoe also urged residents to stay inside, lock their doors and avoid sharing images or video of police activity, saying doing so could reveal officers’ locations.

Police say further information will be released when available.