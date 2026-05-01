Man shot dead in Hamilton, Ont., police believe more injured fled scene

Hamilton police say a man is dead and several others may be injured after a shooting Thursday.
Police said officers were called to 191 Main St. W. Thursday night for reports of a shooting; when they arrived, officers found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
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Investigators did not provide any other details, but said they believe there may be others who were hurt who fled the scene.
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This is the city’s third homicide of the year.
An update is expected Friday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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