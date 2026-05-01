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Crime

Man shot dead in Hamilton, Ont., police believe more injured fled scene

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 11:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years'
Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years
RELATED: Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years – Dec 4, 2023
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Hamilton police say a man is dead and several others may be injured after a shooting Thursday.

Police said officers were called to 191 Main St. W. Thursday night for reports of a shooting; when they arrived, officers found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

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Investigators did not provide any other details, but said they believe there may be others who were hurt who fled the scene.

This is the city’s third homicide of the year.

An update is expected Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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