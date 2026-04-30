Trump approves Bridger’s Canada-Wyoming crude oil pipeline

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order authorizing the Bridger Pipeline’s proposed project to transport Canadian crude from the U.S.-Canada border to Wyoming.
More to come.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order authorizing the Bridger Pipeline’s proposed project to transport Canadian crude from the U.S.-Canada border to Wyoming.
More to come.
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