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Economy

Trump approves Bridger’s Canada-Wyoming crude oil pipeline

By Ryan Jones Reuters
Posted April 30, 2026 3:38 pm
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order regarding federal contracting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Washington. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order regarding federal contracting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order authorizing the Bridger Pipeline’s proposed project to transport Canadian crude from the U.S.-Canada border to Wyoming.

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