Formal bid received to buy Vancouver Whitecaps, relocate to Las Vegas: reports

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An investor group led by Las Vegas businessman Grant Gustavson has submitted a formal bid to Major League Soccer (MLS) to buy the Vancouver Whitecaps and relocate the club, according to the New York Times.

According to the report, Gustavson has committed to building a stadium for the Whitecaps in Las Vegas with an offer of another venue in the meantime, while the permanent venue is built.

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The Whitecaps have been up for sale since late 2024, but the club has reported there have been no “viable offers” to keep the team in Vancouver.

Vancouver Whitecaps fans rallied outside the FIFA congress in Vancouver on Thursday morning, urging stakeholders to keep the team in the city.

The premier’s office confirmed that David Eby had a short but constructive meeting with the MLS commissioner, Don Garber, on Wednesday.

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Eby said in a video posted on X that he is fighting hard to keep the team in Vancouver, saying that losing them was “not an option.”

More to come…