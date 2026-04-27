2 people found dead in Langley, homicide team called in

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Two people have been found dead in Langley and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Langley RCMP said that officers responded to a report of a “suspicious incident” in the 21000 block of 16 Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

They did not immediately make it clear if the incident was inside a home or on the street.

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First responders from the Langley RCMP , Township of Langley Fire Department and BC Ambulance Services were all called to the scene and found two deceased people, RCMP said.

The scene is now behind police tape and drivers and residents can expect traffic disruptions in the area.

“While this investigation is in its infancy, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a release.

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Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT info line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.