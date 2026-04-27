Community rallies to restore vandalized memorial garden in Kelowna

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A memorial garden in Kelowna that was vandalized has been restored one day ahead of the National Day of Mourning event taking place at the site.

“I didn’t want the story to be it was vandalized and there are some trees missing,” said Allen Tower, owner of Sierra Landscaping. “I wanted the story to be we’re here to recognize that people lose their lives and to improve so those things don’t happen.”

Sierra Landscaping was among the companies that stepped forward to replant three of five dogwood trees that were snapped off at the Rise Memorial at Knowles Heritage Park a couple of weeks ago.

The trees were originally planted to honour the five men killed in a 2021 crane collapse at a downtown construction site.

The response to the vandalism was swift, with a number of companies stepping forward to help repair the site.

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On Monday, Sierra donated its time and labour to replant the trees.

“Me and the people that work for me all were ready to chip in,” Tower said. “If we can fix it, that’s our way of contributing.”

The trees themselves were donated by Foxglove Nurseries.

“It’s pretty sad what happened here and you know any business owner in town would have done the same thing,” said Foxglove Nurseries owner Dustin Andrusiak.

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The outpouring of support has been comforting to the families who lost loved ones and were devastated to learn of the senseless and hurtful vandalism.

“There is still good in people. People still care,” said Steven Zook, who lost his son Jared. “Sometimes you feel alone when you have to walk through heartache and tragedy, but really, there are people that care, so we’re never alone.”

2:07 Memorial for crane collapse victims vandalized

The North Okanagan Labour Council (NOLC), which was instrumental in bringing the memorial site to fruition, expressed gratitude to everyone who stepped up to help, including the two companies, and those who offered.

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“Foxglove and Sierra are tremendous … but I have to say that my email inbox, there were many lined up behind — dozens,” said NOLC vice-president Kelly Huthinson. “That’s the sort of energy and commitment that keeps us going.”

The replanting job came with some urgency.

It was completed just one day ahead of the National Day of Mourning event that will take place at the park to honour those killed and injured on the job.

“In the last year, there were some 130 fatalities and injuries we saw in the province of B.C., just like these five men,” Hutchinson said. “And they don’t get talked about as much but that’s exactly what tomorrow is about, reflecting on all those folks and trying to push that number down lower and lower every year. ”

Kelowna will join hundreds of Canadian communities Tuesday for the National Day of Mourning.

It gets underway at Knowles Heritage Park at noon.

2:11 Accessible playground closed after vandalism