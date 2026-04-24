Ontario company behind Drake ice stunt says shutdown was ‘unfortunate’

Send this page to someone via email

A southwestern Ontario ice company is speaking out after its work became part of a viral and short-lived promotional stunt tied to Drake’s upcoming album.

Iceculture Inc., based in Hensall, Ont., produced more than 3,500 ice blocks used in the installation teasing the rapper’s new project, Iceman.

Heidi Bayley, president of Iceculture, said her team was brought on to execute a large-scale creative vision.

“I think the Drake team, led by Mr. Bable, did a really good job and had a clear vision,” Bayley said. “Iceculture is known for large projects, and this is no exception.”

Bayley said she knew the installation was tied to Drake, but wasn’t initially aware of the messaging behind it.

The company supplied just over 3,500 uniform ice blocks, each weighing nearly 300 pounds and measuring roughly 50 by 101 by 25 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

The blocks are made using a process called directional freezing, which produces crystal-clear ice by freezing water from the bottom up.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We make just under 300-pound carving blocks specifically for ice sculptures,” Bayley said.

The timing of the project worked in the company’s favour.

“Usually spring is quiet, so we had inventory,” she said. “We were able to pull inventory to the size of the project.”

The installation quickly drew crowds, with some fans using tools like blowtorches, sledgehammers and pickaxes to break into the ice blocks, eventually revealing a hidden date: May 15.

“I was very surprised. I’ve built a lot of sculptures in my time, and safety is always number one and very much top of the conversations happening,” she said.

“I was surprised to see what was happening in reaction …and it certainly got attention, which was the aim.”

The display was ultimately shut down following concerns from city officials.

“The fire department’s decision was unfortunate,” Bayley said. “I was disappointed for our client… it was doing a lot of positive things, but I understand the criticism around such installations.”

Still, she described the activation as a memorable moment.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it was exciting. It was a moment,” she said.

“It would have been nice if it lasted a little longer, but I respect the decisions that need to be made for the public.”

Bayley added that, from her understanding, Drake “was pleased with the excitement.”