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Canada

Agropur announces nearly $1 billion to expand operations in Quebec, Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2026 1:07 pm
1 min read
Émile Cordeau, CEO of Agropur, photographed at the co-operative’s headquarters in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Émile Cordeau, CEO of Agropur, photographed at the co-operative’s headquarters in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes. GMH
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The Agropur dairy co-operative is set to invest nearly $1 billion to expand operations at two facilities in Quebec and Nova Scotia amid strong demand for protein-enriched foods.

The co-operative says the money will double milk processing capacity at its plant in Beauceville, Que., southeast of Quebec City and create about 60 jobs.

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Agropur CEO Émile Cordeau says the co-operative wants to completely renovate the Quebec plant and install new technology.

Its plant in the Halifax area, which specializes in fluid milk, will be expanded to produce dairy proteins, creating nearly 30 jobs.

The governments of Nova Scotia and Quebec have also contributed financially to the project.

Cordeau says there are still some details to iron out and the final approval for the co-operative’s plans are expected by the end of the year.

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