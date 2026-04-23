Goslings forced off Kelowna balcony by group of men sparks outrage

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Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

A video showing some goslings being forced off a Kelowna, B.C., balcony on Doyle Avenue has sparked outrage and calls for action.

A group of men wielding pool noodles and other objects could be seen coralling the family of geese toward the ledge of the building.

Then the tiny birds could be seen falling four storeys to the ground onto the pavement.

Two adult geese then swooped down to check on their goslings.

A few were not moving, according to witnesses.

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“I just was in complete shock,” witness Amy Ruth told Global News.

“I actually saw one of the goslings hit the sunshade on the way down and ricochet to the ground and not move when it landed there and what can you do but stand there paralyzed. And I couldn’t get out to the street fast enough to scream to stop it.”

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Tyler Andreasen also witnessed the incident.

“They’re migratory birds and they’re protected for a reason, so honestly, I think it came down to ignorance and just complete disregard for the lives of these animals,” he said.

“Just push them onto the road, all they were worried about was clearing up their property. That would’ve been the absolute last thing I would have done.”

Kelowna RCMP say they responded to an animal call at the building and the person involved was educated about proper wildlife removal procedures.

Canada geese are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act and should not be harmed or disturbed without a permit.

Mounties say two adult geese and three uninjured goslings were relocated to Okanagan Lake.

Two injured goslings were taken to a rehabilitation centre.

Witnesses told Global News there were seven goslings in total and they believe two were killed by the fall.