OPP car chase leads to vehicle in Lake Ontario, SIU now investigating

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Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a vehicle entered Lake Ontario following an OPP officer’s attempt to stop it.

The incident unfolded at roughly 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say an officer with the Lennox and Addington OPP detachment attempted to stop a driver on Bath Road, but shortly after, the vehicle hit the ditch and entered Lake Ontario around Highway 33 and County Road 21.

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It’s not clear how many people were in the vehicle. The OPP continues efforts to locate the occupants.

“Several resources, including the Prince Edward County OPP Marine Unit, OPP Aviation Services, the OPP East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, were deployed and continue efforts to locate any possible occupants,” the OPP said in a news release.

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The SIU said one investigator, a collision reconstructionist and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.