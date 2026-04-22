Manitoba Moose on brink of elimination after Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Admirals

Send this page to someone via email

The Calder Cup Playoffs just started on Wednesday for the Manitoba Moose, but they’re facing elimination already.

The Moose gave up a pair of first period goals in a 4-1 Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Canada Life Centre.

The Moose have their backs against the wall already, trailing the best-of-three first round series 1-0.

Reid Schaefer, Brady Martin, Kevin Gravel, and Cole O’Hara had the tallies for the Admirals who finished seven points behind the Moose in the regular season.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Parker Ford replied with the only marker for Manitoba.

The Admirals had a three-goal lead after 40 minutes and the Moose could only muster a single goal in the third period before O’Hara’s empty-netter sealed the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba badly outshot Milwaukee 43-24 with a 17-11 edge in the second frame and a 16-6 shot advantage in the third period.

Matthew Murray stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced, while Thomas Milic had 20 saves in defeat.

3,126 fans took in the contest.

This is the third post-season meeting between the two teams in just the last five playoffs after the Admirals won the last two series.

All three games of the series are scheduled for Winnipeg, but the Admirals will be designated as the home team in Game 2 to get the last line change.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday and Game 3, if necessary, will be played on Sunday.