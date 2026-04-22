Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba Moose on brink of elimination after Game 1 loss to Milwaukee Admirals

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 22, 2026 10:43 pm
1 min read
The Milwaukee Admirals celebrate a first period goal on Wednesday in a Game 1 win over the Moose at the Canada Life Centre. View image in full screen
The Milwaukee Admirals celebrate a first period goal on Wednesday in a Game 1 win over the Moose at the Canada Life Centre. Manitoba Moose
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calder Cup Playoffs just started on Wednesday for the Manitoba Moose, but they’re facing elimination already.

The Moose gave up a pair of first period goals in a 4-1 Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Canada Life Centre.

The Moose have their backs against the wall already, trailing the best-of-three first round series 1-0.

Reid Schaefer, Brady Martin, Kevin Gravel, and Cole O’Hara had the tallies for the Admirals who finished seven points behind the Moose in the regular season.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Parker Ford replied with the only marker for Manitoba.

The Admirals had a three-goal lead after 40 minutes and the Moose could only muster a single goal in the third period before O’Hara’s empty-netter sealed the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba badly outshot Milwaukee 43-24 with a 17-11 edge in the second frame and a 16-6 shot advantage in the third period.

Matthew Murray stopped 42 of the 43 shots he faced, while Thomas Milic had 20 saves in defeat.

3,126 fans took in the contest.

This is the third post-season meeting between the two teams in just the last five playoffs after the Admirals won the last two series.

All three games of the series are scheduled for Winnipeg, but the Admirals will be designated as the home team in Game 2 to get the last line change.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday and Game 3, if necessary, will be played on Sunday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices