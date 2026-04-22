Alberta premier says 1st year with no time changes will be telling

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says only time will tell whether ditching twice-a-year clock changes was the right call.

Her government announced this week that it would be moving to permanent daylight time, meaning Albertans won’t need to switch their clocks back this fall, or ever again.

Some health experts warn the opposite time system, standard time, is better for the human body, but Smith says Albertans shouldTime try it out for at least a year before deciding how they feel about it.

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She says if Albertans are furious after the first year, it’s possible the government could call another vote on switching back.

1:48 Alberta making daylight saving time permanent

The government has said its hands were tied with British Columbia also adopting permanent daylight time as well as Saskatchewan keeping year-round standard time already.

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Permanent daylight time means Albertans will experience dark mornings in the winter in exchange for more sun in the evening.

— More to come…